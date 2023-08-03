Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

Rajiv Bajaj launched the Pulsar line of motorbikes, which is credited with turning around the struggling business. Rajiv is the owner of Bajaj Auto, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Rajiv Bajaj, the organization's managing director and CEO, has been one of the major figures in bringing about new improvements and growth. The late Rahul Bajaj, who served as chairman emeritus of the illustrious Bajaj Group until his passing in February 2022, is the father of Rajiv Bajaj.

His great-grandfather Jamnalal Bajaj, an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, founded the organisation in 1926. 40 businesses, including those in the two-wheeler, financial services, and electrical appliance industries, make up the Bajaj Group today.

Who is Rajiv Bajaj?

Rajiv Bajaj, an Indian businessman who was born on December 21, 1966, took over charge as managing director of Bajaj Auto in 2005. He launched the Pulsar line of motorbikes, which is credited with turning around the struggling business. Rajiv is the owner of Bajaj Auto, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer.

In Akurdi, Pune, Rajiv Bajaj graduated from St. Ursula High School. He earned his mechanical engineering degree with distinction in first class from the University of Pune in 1988, and in 1990, he earned his master's degree in manufacturing systems engineering with distinction from the University of Warwick.

Since then, he has served Bajaj Auto in the departments of Manufacturing & Supply Chain (1990–95), R&D and Engineering (1995–2000), and Marketing and Sales (2000–2005). From April 2005, he has served as the company's managing director.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj disclosed that Siddharth Lal, managing director of Eicher Motors Limited (EML), the company that owns the Royal Enfield name, is one of his greatest inspirations. As per Forbes, Rajiv Bajaj has a staggering net worth of $4.3 billion (or Rs 3,56,00,60,30,000 or Rs 35,600 crore) in 2022.

READ | Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

 

