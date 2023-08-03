Headlines

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Manish Dabkara is also a certified energy auditor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

The story of Manish Dabkara is unique. The 37-year-old is one of the richest men in Madhya Pradesh. He is a native of Indore. In 2021, he was 40th on the Hurun India Rich List. He had attained a net worth of Rs 1300 crore in just six months. His current net worth has zoomed to Rs 3700 crore. He is one of richest people of Indore. 

He runs a company called Enking International EKI Energy Services limited. He did his engineering from Bhopal. He later did MTech from Indore.

In 2023, he was the 13th self-made richest person in India, per the IIFL Hurun List. His company works in the field of carbon credit.

He is a climate evangelist. He opened the company when he was just 25 years old. The company has over 3000 clients cross over 40 companies. 

The form enables businesses with plans to reduce their carbon footprints. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Manish Dabkara is a certified energy auditor. He has done certifications from IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Indore. He also holds master’s in technology.

“Today, we are a team of 180+ climate heroes passionately working towards rehabilitating the planet. Our DNA to solve global problems has helped us to become a worldwide leader in the space and strategically position ourselves ahead of the curve in the global carbon markets. We enable 2500+ companies across 40+ countries to achieve their climate ambition(s),” he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

Most of his family's net worth came after it was listed on the stock market. He and his family owns 74 percent of the company. Revenues were Rs 7.01 crore in 2018, Rs 19.78 crore in 2019, Rs 65.98 crore in 2020 and Rs 191.01 crore in FY2021.

