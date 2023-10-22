Headlines

Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan meets MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of Afghanistan's crucial group clash against Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill eyes for Hashim Amla’s long standing record ahead of IND vs NZ clash

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

Meet banker who bought one of Mumbai's most expensive apartments, works in India's top UPI firm; house price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill eyes for Hashim Amla’s long standing record ahead of IND vs NZ clash

Viral video: Passengers' enthusiastic garba in Mumbai local train impresses internet, watch

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Rain likely to play spoilsport

8 countries with highest vegetarian population

5 physical transformations of star kids

Motivational quotes by Dev Anand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Meet Pooja Dadwal: Salman Khan's co-star who fought Tuberculosis, whose family abandoned her, worked as servant in...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet banker who bought one of Mumbai's most expensive apartments, works in India's top UPI firm; house price is...

The flat is located on the higher floor and comes with 972 sq ft of exclusive area along with 2,516 sq ft of carpet area.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Surinder Chawla, Managing Director of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, has made a real estate investment by purchasing a duplex apartment vin Mumbai measuring 2516 square feet carpet area in a luxury building in the upscale Indiabulls Sky Forest tower in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel district, as revealed by documents sourced from Zapkey.com, Moneycontrol reported.

The apartment, which is on the upper floor, has 2,516 square feet of carpeting and 972 square feet of dedicated space.

There are four parking spots available for the duplex dwelling. One Madhuri Vinayak Gawande is the seller.

The records state that the transaction was registered on August 22, 2023.

The Paytm Payments Bank spokesman has received a question.

The specific luxury skyscraper in question is one of the buildings where previous reports of high-value sales have been made.

About Surinder Chawla

Surinder Chawla was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank by One 97 Communications in January.

Chawla has worked in retail banking for more than 28 years, during which time she has held positions in well-known companies like HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Chawla was responsible for growing the CASA (Current Account Savings Account) base, fee income, and cross-selling through multiple channels at RBL Bank before to joining Paytm Payments Bank.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Special FD schemes by two banks offering high interest rates of up to 8 percent ending soon, check details

India vs Bangladesh: Why umpire Richard Kettleborough was right in not calling Nasum's wide to Virat Kohli

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: David Warner celebrates 21st ODI century in ‘Pushpa’ style - Watch

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP names 83 more candidates, fields Maharana Pratap's descendent

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE