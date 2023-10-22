Meet banker who bought one of Mumbai's most expensive apartments, works in India's top UPI firm; house price is...

The flat is located on the higher floor and comes with 972 sq ft of exclusive area along with 2,516 sq ft of carpet area.

Surinder Chawla, Managing Director of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, has made a real estate investment by purchasing a duplex apartment vin Mumbai measuring 2516 square feet carpet area in a luxury building in the upscale Indiabulls Sky Forest tower in Central Mumbai's Lower Parel district, as revealed by documents sourced from Zapkey.com, Moneycontrol reported.

The apartment, which is on the upper floor, has 2,516 square feet of carpeting and 972 square feet of dedicated space.

There are four parking spots available for the duplex dwelling. One Madhuri Vinayak Gawande is the seller.

The records state that the transaction was registered on August 22, 2023.

The Paytm Payments Bank spokesman has received a question.

The specific luxury skyscraper in question is one of the buildings where previous reports of high-value sales have been made.

About Surinder Chawla

Surinder Chawla was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank by One 97 Communications in January.

Chawla has worked in retail banking for more than 28 years, during which time she has held positions in well-known companies like HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Chawla was responsible for growing the CASA (Current Account Savings Account) base, fee income, and cross-selling through multiple channels at RBL Bank before to joining Paytm Payments Bank.