Business

Meet woman who was offered Rs 64.61 lakhs package by Microsoft, she is not from IIT, NIT, her qualification is...

This woman was offered a whopping Rs 64.61 lakh package by Microsoft. She is not from IIT or NIT. Know all about her here.

Avni Malhotra, an IIM student was offered a Rs 64.61 lakhs package by Microsoft in 2023. This information was shared by IIM Sambalpur on social media platform X who wrote “The highest salary secured this year". According to the official statement, the placement offer is an increase of 146.7 per cent from the highest package offered in 2022. “With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary, “ the institute also wrote on X. Avni Malhotra hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Anvi is a BTech graduate in Computer Science. According to reports, she cleared six interview rounds to bag the high-paying job. Avni was reportedly hired based on her prior experience with Infosys for three years and her 'organisational competence'. The average salary offered to Avni's batch of MBA students was Rs 16 lakh, whereas the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. Major recruits that came for campus placements in 2023 in IIM Sambalpur were Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta. Read: Meet the man who bought Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi, his business is...

