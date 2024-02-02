Meet the man who bought Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi, his business is...

Twitter
Headlines

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

Health benefits of eating soaked anjeer (figs) every morning

Youngest batters to score 200 in Tests

10 facts about space that will blow your mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the man who bought Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi, his business is...

This man bought a Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi. Know who this man is.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Co-founder and CEO of the online food delivery platform, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal bought 5-acre land in Delhi's Mehrauli for Rs 79 crore in two separate transactions, according to The Economic Times report. 

Documents in CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm show that Deepinder Goyal bought 2.5-acre land first for Rs 29 crore in March 2023 and he bought the second 2.5-acre land in September 2023 for Rs 50 crore. 

Mehrauli's villages are full of farmhouses built by influential personalities of Delhi. 

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal graduated with Mathematics and Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in 2005. Post his graduation, Deepinder worked at Bain and Company for three years as a Senior Associate Consultant. 

In 2008, Deepinder Goyal along with Pankaj Chaddah founded Foodiebay, which was later changed to Zomato in 2010. Currently, the company's market capitalisation is Rs 1,23,373 crore, as per companiesmarketcap.com. 

Read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

Deepinder Goyal was born in Punjab to teacher parents.  He is married to Kanchan Joshi. Deepinder Goyal has a net worth of Rs 2030 crore, as of September 2022. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

Nasha to Lock Upp: Know all about Poonam Pandey's journey, struggles, personal life

Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Vizag

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE