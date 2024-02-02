Meet the man who bought Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi, his business is...

This man bought a Rs 79 crore plot in Delhi. Know who this man is.

Co-founder and CEO of the online food delivery platform, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal bought 5-acre land in Delhi's Mehrauli for Rs 79 crore in two separate transactions, according to The Economic Times report.

Documents in CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm show that Deepinder Goyal bought 2.5-acre land first for Rs 29 crore in March 2023 and he bought the second 2.5-acre land in September 2023 for Rs 50 crore.

Mehrauli's villages are full of farmhouses built by influential personalities of Delhi.

Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal graduated with Mathematics and Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi in 2005. Post his graduation, Deepinder worked at Bain and Company for three years as a Senior Associate Consultant.

In 2008, Deepinder Goyal along with Pankaj Chaddah founded Foodiebay, which was later changed to Zomato in 2010. Currently, the company's market capitalisation is Rs 1,23,373 crore, as per companiesmarketcap.com.

Deepinder Goyal was born in Punjab to teacher parents. He is married to Kanchan Joshi. Deepinder Goyal has a net worth of Rs 2030 crore, as of September 2022.