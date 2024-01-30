Meet Australia's richest Indian, who owns Rs 105600 crore company, his net worth is...

In 1975, he established the company, Motherson, specialising initially in silver trading, alongside his late mother, Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal, thereby inspiring the name Motherson.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, a renowned billionaire entrepreneur, holds prominence not only in India but also in Australia. At the age of 66, he serves as the chairman and co-founder of the Motherson Group, a business empire generating approximately USD 12.7 billion (revenue) or around Rs 1,05,600 crore. Sehgal is acknowledged as the wealthiest Indian in Australia.

In 1975, he established the company, Motherson, specialising initially in silver trading, alongside his late mother, Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal, thereby inspiring the name Motherson. Vivek Chaand Sehgal also leads the Samvardhana Motherson Group, an integral part of the broader Motherson Group, engaged in manufacturing auto parts.

Forbes reports Sehgal's net worth at USD 4.8 billion as of January 30, 2024 (Rs 39,904 crore), positioning him at the 602nd spot globally in terms of wealth. In 2021, he secured the 49th position in India's richest list by the magazine.

The primary source of his wealth stems from Samvardhana Motherson International, previously known as Motherson Sumi. With two children, Sehgal's son, Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, holds director positions on the boards of both Samvardhana Motherson International and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal is an Australian citizen and an alumnus of Delhi University. In 2016, he received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, India. Notably, he established Motherson Sumi Wiring India, a joint venture between Sumitomo Wiring System and Motherson Group, which dominates the Indian wiring harness industry. The group's clientele boasts renowned names such as BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, and Volkswagen.