Ganapath box office collection day 3: Tiger's film is second biggest flop of 2023, earns Rs 7 crore in opening weekend

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma helping Disney+ Hotstar fight back Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema, Rs 24789 crore bet paying off

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 17,099 in Flipkart Dussehra Sale after Rs 39,900 off, check details

Israel-Palestine conflict: How Hamas is using dead bodies, children's bags as booby traps to target civilians

Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire with over Rs 29092 crore net worth, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani's…

Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire with over Rs 29092 crore net worth, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 759057 crore. Ambani family and their associates are linked to few of the richest families in the country including the family Viren Merchant, Russell Mehta and others. One such family that has a distant link with Mukesh Ambani is the family of one of the richest persons in India, Arvind Poddar. As per Forbes, Arvind Poddar currently has a net worth of around Rs 29092 crore. For those who are unaware, Arvind Poddar and his family hold the control of Balkrishna Industries that provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

