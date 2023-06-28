Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Virat Kohli's business partner who built Rs 1200 crore firm, net worth is...

Anjana Reddy opened a business venture called Collectabillia. The business model didn't work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Meet Virat Kohli's business partner who built Rs 1200 crore firm, net worth is...
Virat Kohli, Wrogn: Anjana Reddy did this without any expertise in retail.

Anjana Reddy completed her graduation from the Purdue University in the United States. She later did Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois. She returned to India in 2011 and stumbled upon a business idea. She entered into a branded sports memorabilia business. She met a company called Accel who agreed to invest if she could rope in a celebrity. She met Sachin Tendulkar who agreed to invest in her company called Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL).

Anjana Reddy opened a business venture called Collectabillia. The business model didn't work. She found another business -- garments. She decided to enter the business after her initiative of selling Sachin Tendulkar shirts worked really well on the internet.

This business took off. Her strategy was associating celebrities with brands. She launched brands like Wrogn, Imara, Ms Taken. She also launched Single which was backed by Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, her company also received an investment from none other than Virat Kohli, who is also the brand ambassador of the firm.

All these brands were initially listed on Shoppers Stop and Myntra on the internet. They later started selling the products in Pantaloons Retail and the Future Group.

Anjana Reddy did this without any expertise in retail. She started selling on only two channels -- brick and mortar stores and websites.

According to reports, her firm has secured a total funding of 81.5 million dollars.

In 2021, she secured 5.23 million dollars.

In 2018, the company secured a valuation of over Rs 1200 crore.

Her net worth was around Rs 300 crore in 2022.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.