Meet Virat Kohli's business partner who built Rs 1200 crore firm, net worth is...

Virat Kohli, Wrogn: Anjana Reddy did this without any expertise in retail.

Anjana Reddy completed her graduation from the Purdue University in the United States. She later did Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois. She returned to India in 2011 and stumbled upon a business idea. She entered into a branded sports memorabilia business. She met a company called Accel who agreed to invest if she could rope in a celebrity. She met Sachin Tendulkar who agreed to invest in her company called Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (USPL).

Anjana Reddy opened a business venture called Collectabillia. The business model didn't work. She found another business -- garments. She decided to enter the business after her initiative of selling Sachin Tendulkar shirts worked really well on the internet.

This business took off. Her strategy was associating celebrities with brands. She launched brands like Wrogn, Imara, Ms Taken. She also launched Single which was backed by Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, her company also received an investment from none other than Virat Kohli, who is also the brand ambassador of the firm.

All these brands were initially listed on Shoppers Stop and Myntra on the internet. They later started selling the products in Pantaloons Retail and the Future Group.

Anjana Reddy did this without any expertise in retail. She started selling on only two channels -- brick and mortar stores and websites.

According to reports, her firm has secured a total funding of 81.5 million dollars.

In 2021, she secured 5.23 million dollars.

In 2018, the company secured a valuation of over Rs 1200 crore.

Her net worth was around Rs 300 crore in 2022.