Meet Abhijeet Dwivedi, hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM; his salary is…

Meet Abhijeet Dwivedi, hired for record-breaking Rs 1 crore-plus package, not from IIT or IIM; his salary is… | Photo: LinkedIn/ Abhijeet Dwivedi

While record breaking salary packages upwards of Rs 1 crore are generally associated with students of the prestigious IITs and IIMs, IIIT Lucknow’s Abhijeet Dwivedi stood out after achieving the highest-paying job offer in the institute’s history.

Abhijeet was hired for the record breaking salary package of Rs 1.2 crore by e-commerce giant and American conglomerate Amazon. He is now working as a software engineer and living in Dublin in Ireland, as per Abhijeet’s LinkedIn profile. Before bagging his dream job, Abhijeet had worked as an intern software engineer at the likes of Upstox and Trifacta.

Abhijeet bagged the offer while in final year of BTech in Information Technology at IIIT. After achieving the enviable offer, Abhijeet revealed his preparation strategy and what turned out crucial in him getting hired. Abhijeet attributes his performance to not just technical knowledge but also soft skills.

While preparing for the placement rounds, Abhijeet focused on improving his soft skills including communication and body language. He considers both to be as important as technical knowledge of his domain. Another important factor as per him was making the right connections with senior peers to remain aware of incoming opportunities and garnering advice to crack job interviews.