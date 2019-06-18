Maharashtra Govt presents additional budget for 2019-20 with revenue deficit of Rs 20,292 crore

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has given more focus on agriculture, irrigation, empowerment and welfare of women, backward and other backward classes, tribals, MSME and infrastructure development.

Maharashtra government on Tuesday presented additional budget for 2019-20 with a revenue deficit of Rs 20, 292 crore. The government has estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 3.34 lakh crore against the revenue receipts of Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

Mungantiwar who tabled the budget in the state assembly has proposed Rs 12,000 crore for irrigation sector, Rs 350 crore for micro-irrigation, Rs 1,000 crore for development of Dhangar community, Rs 200 crore for OBC Corporations, Rs 600 crore for research by four agricultural universities and Rs 100 crore for construction of houses for Divyang.

The finance minister said insurance cover will be made available to 5.5 crore people under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima Yojana. It will be now expanded to the wntire family with an outlay of Rs 210 crore.

In his tax proposals, the finance minister said the benefits of Amnesty schme would be available in respect of outstanding tax in the ratio of undisputed tax and disputed tax proportionately. Under the Ease of Doing Business, all enrollment certificate holders are allowed to pay peofessio tax upto the end of the respective year and the provision of penalty has been done away with. Instead, levy of fixed interest at 1.25% s proposed.