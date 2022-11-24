Search icon
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 to be screen at 22 multiplexes of INOX

Inox had previously shown a few matches from the just finished Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup matches on a few of its chosen screens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

Multiplex operator INOX Leisure on Wednesday announced to screen of live matches of the FIFA World Cup across its 22 multiplexes in 15 cities. It will beam live around 40 matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which commenced earlier this week and will end on December 18.
 
Soccer fans will experience stadium energy in a carnival-like atmosphere at its multiplex, an Inox statement said. INOX Leisure CEO Alok Tandon said: "With this initiative, we aim to provide our patrons with an opportunity to create unforgettable experiences and memories and experiences while feeling the pulsating energy as if one were in the stadium itself. We are proud to take our content innovation journey forward with sports, through this historic screening". (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute and how killing of 6 people may hit border resolution talks?)
 
Earlier Inox had also beamed selected matches of the recently concluded Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and Asia Cup matches at its selected screens. Now, the multiplex industry, which has been hit hard during the lockdown and Covid-induced restriction for almost two years, is looking for alternate revenue sources beyond the traditional film exhibition business.
 
The players have rolled out new initiatives, such as private screening of films for merchandising business. The industry is also working to increase revenue from Food and beverage (F&B) segment by boosting its revenue.
