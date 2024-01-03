Karan Adani, son of Gautam Adani, set to lead Rs 236000 crore company as...

Karan Adani holds a degree in Economics from Purdue University, US.

Karan Adani, son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, has been elevated to managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). He has been serving as the company's CEO. The position of MD was earlier held by the chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 644850 crore (USD 77.4 billion) as of January 3, as per Forbes. Gautam Adani has been re-designated as executive chairman of APSEZ.

Karan Adani holds a degree in Economics from Purdue University, US. He started his career with the Adani Group at Mundra Port in 2009. He took over as CEO in 2016. He will now lead APSEZ which has a market capitalisation of Rs 236000 crore as of January 3. He has been responsible for the strategic development of the Adani Group and oversees its day-to-day operations.

Karan is also the director of cement maker ACC since September 2022. He is married to Paridhi Shroff, daughter of Cyril Shroff who is the managing partner of a law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. They have a daughter. APSEZ also said its board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

