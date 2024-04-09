Twitter
K. Raheja Realty poised to touch new heights

With a rich legacy of 67 years, K Raheja Realty has established itself as a vertically integrated real estate development company.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

The company continues to expand its footprint in residential, commercial, and other segments across several cities. K Raheja Realty, a leader in India’s real estate sector for nearly seven decades, is poised to touch new heights as it continues to expand its strong footprint in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore.

With a rich legacy of 67 years, K Raheja Realty has established itself as a vertically integrated real estate development company, building residential and commercial projects. A pioneer of multi-dimensional real estate developer concept in India, K. Raheja Realty has been instrumental in introducing innovative projects to cater to evolving market dynamics.

Headquartered in Mumbai, K. Raheja Realty has been a force in real estate development across all asset classes since its establishment in 1956. From self-contained townships to cutting-edge IT parks, hospitality ventures, and super malls, the company has consistently adapted to fulfil the demands of the ever-changing real estate landscape.

Shankar Teckchandani, a spokesperson for K. Raheja Realty, said, “At K. Raheja Realty, our mission is to serve as the premier choice for those seeking to realize their aspirations of home ownership, financial security, and a brighter future. With a legacy built on excellence, integrity, and innovation, we have shaped the real estate industry over the decades and are committed to doing the same in the coming decades. We are looking to strengthen our presence in cities where we are already present and expand to more cities.”

Over the years, K. Raheja Realty has successfully delivered more than 2,000 projects, encompassing more than 20 million square feet of development. Catering to a diverse clientele comprising domestic and international markets, the company serves individuals, multinational corporations, business conglomerates, professional organizations, and government agencies.

An early entrant into the retail sector, K. Raheja Realty made waves with the launch of Infiniti Malls at Andheri (West) and Malad (West) in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in India’s retail landscape.  K. Raheja Realty is also a leading player in the hospitality segment with notable properties like Courtyard by Marriott in Chennai, The Carlton in Kodaikanal, The Retreat Hotel & Convention Centre, Ramada Plaza Palm Grove, and JW Marriott in Mumbai in its portfolio.

Teckchandani further said, “We are dedicated to exceeding our customers’ expectations with each project we undertake. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and value remains steadfast. Our mantra of Global Expertise, Local Focus, and Trusted Partners has earned us an impeccable reputation of trust and dependability.”

In addition to its real estate endeavors, K. Raheja Realty is also actively contributing to education and other social causes through its philanthropic arm, Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation. The foundation facilitated the creation of educational institutions like the LS Raheja School of Architecture and the Sheila Raheja Institute of Hotel Management. It has also partnered with Tata Memorial Hospital and ImPaCCT Foundation for the “HOPE 2023” initiative, supporting children with cancer.

