Jio 5G services launch in Gwalior, Ludhiana, Jabalpur and Siliguri, now available in 72 cities

Jio 5G services launch in Gwalior, Ludhiana, Jabalpur and Siliguri

Reliance Jio the foremost telecom operator, announced its 5G services across all of India by December 2023 and has launched its True 5G services in four more cities- Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. As a result, Jio True 5G services are available in 72 Indian cities.

Jio True 5G services are rapidly rolling out and are present in the majority of the cities in India providing Jio users with transformational benefits of technology. Jio users will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer in these cities to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1Gbps + speeds, at no additional cost, from today.

Reliance Jio has now become the first operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all prominent cities including Bhopal and Indore.

In Madhya Pradesh, the rollout extends Jio True 5G coverage just before the start of important events like the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Invest MP - Global Investor Summit in Indore.

Delegates at the coveted event may now enjoy Gbps data speeds, incredibly low latency, and tremendous network capacity on the Jio True 5G network, which is an independent, top-tier network.

Jio is the sole operator to offer 5G services in Ludhiana, significantly enhancing its recently introduced True 5G coverage in Punjab.

Starting on January 6, users in these cities are invited to take advantage of the Jio welcome offer, which offers unlimited internet at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost.