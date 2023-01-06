Delhi-Gurgaon-Mumbai Expressway to cut short travel time to Jaipur to 1.5 hours from Alwar

Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: The eight-lane road will be free from the problem of traffic jams. (Representational image. Courtesy: Pixabay)

The Delhi-Gurgaon-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway is expected to be opened for the public this year. The entire expressway will take a while for completion. However, the stretch from Gurugram's Alipur to Dausa is almost complete. It may be opened for traffic in the near future.

The Delhi-Mumbai-Expressway will completely transform the states as for these places and cities, reaching Delhi and Mumbai will become much easier. Both Mumbai and Delhi are major trade centres. This expressway will also touch several Rajasthan cities, including Jaipur. The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur is between 5-6 hours. However, after this expressway is started, it will take between two-and-a-half hours and three hours. The Delhi-Gurgaon-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest ever expressway in India.

On this expressway, the maximum permissible speed limit will be 120 kilometers per hour. This will ensure fast transit. No vehicles will be allowed to stop on the expressway until broken down. There would be designated spots where vehicles can be stopped.

There will be speed cameras all over the expressway. So it would be almost impossible to break the law. All amenities will also be offered to travellers, like petrol pumps, restrooms and restaurants at designated places.

The expressway will also pass near cities like Sohna, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dohad, Vadodara, Baruch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Virar and Mumbai.

The distance between Alwar and Jaipur was 150 km and it would take over three hours to reach there. After the expressway is constructed, the travel time will come down to 1.5 hours.

In Rajasthan's Alwar, two cuts will be given on the expressway -- Barodmev and Pinan, reported the daily NBT. From these two cuts, people would be able to get on and off the expressway. Through these cuts, travellers will be able to directly travel to Jaipur, Mumbai, Vadodara and Delhi.

The eight-lane road will be free from the problem of traffic jams or slow movement.

The expressway will have facilities such as hotels, ATMs, food courts, burger stands, Subway, single-brand food such as McDonald's, retail shops, fuel stations as well as charging stations for electric vehicles.

There will be a trauma centre every 100 kilometers.