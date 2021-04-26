Jagdish Khattar, former Maruti Suzuki MD, dies at age 79

Former Maruti Suzuki managing director Jagdish Khattar died of cardiac arrest on Monday (April 26). He was 79.

Khattar deserves credit for establishing Maruti as India’s largest car company. He retired from Maruti in October 2007 and launched an entrepreneurial venture named Carnation Auto.

Khattar was appointed the managing director of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1999 and he remained at the top post until 2007. Khattar joined Maruti as director of marketing in 1993. He became an MD in 1999 first as a government nominee and then in May 2002 as the Suzuki Motor Corporation nominee.