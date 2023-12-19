Meet man who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, went missing for months, now to launch new business

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

49 Lok Sabha MPs including Congress Shashi Tharoor suspended from Parliament, check full list here

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors revealed in spy shots, expected to launch in…

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Key players sold

Side effects of drinking coffee empty stomach

6 celeb couples whose breakups made headlines in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket? Actress father says...

Meet superstar actress who was thrown out of films, was mistreated by actors, has huge net worth of...

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

Meet man who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, went missing for months, now to launch new business

While Ma's recent public appearance at a school in Hangzhou hinted at a potential return to public life, he has predominantly devoted his time to agricultural and educational projects.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Jack Ma's recent actions have sparked speculation about his post-retirement plans. The billionaire, who had taken a step back from public life amid a government-led industry crackdown, is now venturing into a new initiative and is said to have invested an initial capital of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) in a small company named Hangzhou Ma’s Kitchen Food. According to China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the company focuses on processing and selling agricultural produce.

Since 2020, when Beijing increased control over Ma's companies, Alibaba and Ant Group Co., there has been considerable speculation about his activities and whereabouts. He withdrew from the public eye following comments that contributed to the regulatory crackdown on China's financial system. Ma has since directed his efforts towards agricultural pursuits through his foundation, aligning with the Communist Party's "common prosperity" initiative, a cause endorsed by various influential entrepreneurs.

While Ma's recent public appearance at a school in Hangzhou hinted at a potential return to public life, he has predominantly devoted his time to agricultural and educational projects. Specifics about his new venture are limited, with key roles in the newly established firm being taken on by senior officials from his foundation.

Only three years ago, Jack Ma held the title of the richest person in Asia with a staggering fortune of $61.7 billion and was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani. However, the landscape has dramatically shifted, and today his net worth hovers around $24 billion.

Born in China's Hangzhou in 1964, Ma faced early life challenges with unwavering determination. Despite facing rejections from various job opportunities, including KFC, he remained undeterred. His life took a transformative turn in 1995 when he encountered the internet, leading to the co-founding of his first internet venture, China Pages. In 1999, he established Alibaba intending to connect Chinese manufacturers with global buyers.

Ma's vision extended beyond traditional commerce, aiming to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through technology. Initiatives like Taobao and Tmall revolutionised the way people shopped in China and globally, securing Alibaba's dominant position in the e-commerce landscape.

Diversifying beyond e-commerce, Ma expanded Alibaba's portfolio into cloud computing, digital payments (Alipay), entertainment (Alibaba Pictures), and logistics (Cainiao Network).

However, Ma's prominence has not been without challenges. His outspoken criticism of China's regulatory system led to scrutiny, culminating in the suspension of Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO in 2020.

