IT recruitment 2022: Zoho’s enterprise arm ManageEngine to hire 1,000 employees in India

Prominent tech firm Zoho corporation’s enterprise arm ManageEngine is seeking 1,000 new faces to join its operations in India. The enterprise IT management company announced the hiring plan for 2022 on Thursday. The fresh news of job openings comes at a time when several major IT corporations have announced plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees in this financial year.

The fresh recruitments for ManageEngine in India will be in areas of research and development, customer-facing profiles.

"We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and co-founder of Zoho, who was honoured with Padma Shri last year.

With offices across the world including India, the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, ManageEngine has over 200 global partners. The company has served over 2,80,000 organisations in more than 190 countries over the past two decades.

Parent Zoho plans to boost its local workforce in India by 25 per cent, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering Shailesh Davey added.

“In India, we registered a year-on-year revenue growth of 63.2 per cent in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3 per cent, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors," Davey said.

(With inputs from IANS)