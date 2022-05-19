Cars 24 laid off 600 employees despite business growth, here's why

CARS24.com called it "business as usual". (Representational)

Cars24, one of the largest pre-owned e-commerce platforms in the country, has laid off 600 employees. It, however, said the move was not linked to "cost cuts". It called the decision "business as usual". Cars24.com has a workforce of 9,000. It said the company's business is actually growing in the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Then what led to the drastic measure? The company, in a statement, said, "This is business as usual as these are performance-linked exits that happen every year".

CARS24 was valued $3.3 billion last year. Last December, the company closed a $400 million round of funding.

The company recently launched seven what it called Mega Refurbishment Labs and one in the UAE.

CARS24 founder Vikram Chopra had said the company has aggressive plans in the future as it is experiencing greater acceptance among the customers.

