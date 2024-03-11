Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Isha Ambani’s company first bought Sunglass Hut in 2022. Sunglass Hut is also a premium multi-brand venture that sells a range of eyewear products from Ray-Ban, Prada, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Oakley, and others.

Isha Ambani led Rs 828000 crore Reliance Retail has reportedly acquired the Indian business of LensCrafters under Reliance Brands. As per a report by Indian Retailing, Isha Ambani’s brand has bought LensCrafter from DLF Brands, which ran a chain of LenCrafters-branded stores in India under franchisee agreement. For those who are unaware, LensCrafters is a prescription eyewear company owned by Italian giant Luxottica Group. The company recently opened its first India store at DLF Mall of India where it sells a host of brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, Coach, Michael Kors and Prada.

As Reliance Retail is heading towards its rumoured IPO, it is looking forwards to increasing its presence in tier 1 and tier 2 cities rapidly. Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August 2022. Reliance Retail currently has 2.5 lakh employees on-roll. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand. With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list.