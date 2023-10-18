Headlines

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

‘Gaza hospital explosion done by other team, not Israel’: US Prez Joe Biden expresses solidarity with Netanyahu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

India’s most expensive royal wedding held in 100-room palace, no match for Ambani-Piramal wedding; budget was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Helicopter services at affordable airfare to start soon in Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

Benefit of eating drumsticks

9 High-paying jobs at Google, their salaries

5 modern-day buildings that defy gravity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

HomeBusiness

Business

Insolvency Process Thrives in Indian Markets, leading Corporate lawyer Dr. Kislay Panday Affirms its Effectiveness

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was introduced in India to address a longstanding problem in the country's financial and economic landscape. Prior to the IBC's implementation, India's insolvency and bankruptcy resolution framework was fragmented, slow, and often ineffective.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was introduced in India to address a longstanding problem in the country's financial and economic landscape. Prior to the IBC's implementation, India's insolvency and bankruptcy resolution framework was fragmented, slow, and often ineffective.The existing legal framework for dealing with insolvency cases in India was cumbersome and lacked a well-defined, time-bound resolution process. This led to delays, resulting in deteriorating asset values and a lack of incentives for creditors to cooperate. The IBC code was introduced in 2016 and was touted to be a game changing law which would allow companies an easy and time-bound exit.

Many creditors found it to be a breath of fresh air in the lending industry which was mired in endless litigation, delays, and huge losses. At the start of its implementation, a default of as small as ₹1 lakh could lead to insolvency proceedings being initiated by the affected creditor. This gave creditors the confidence that borrowers, especially promoters, would take their debt obligations seriously. In IBC there are three stakeholders the play key role

  1. CoC (Committee of Creditors): The CoC is a committee comprising of financial creditors, and it plays a central role in the insolvency process. The CoC is responsible for approving or rejecting resolution plans and making important decisions during the process.
  2. Resolution Professionals:RP is a licensed insolvency professional who is appointed to manage the affairs of the corporate debtor during the insolvency process. The resolution professional is responsible for conducting the resolution process, preparing a resolution plan, and ensuring the fair treatment of all stakeholders.
  3. Corporate Debtors: This is the entity undergoing insolvency proceedings, such as a company or individual.

Though the intention of the IBC code was good, it was later bogged down with delays. “IBC Code faced some hiccups during the initial stage which were expected to be resolved in coming years. After a survey it was noted that around 60-65% of the average total delay was due to time taken in obtaining an approval for a resolution plan from the committee of creditors (CoC) and the adjudicating authority, the bankruptcy courts” says Dr Kislay Pandey who is top Supreme Court lawyer and NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) expert. But it does not mean that IBC story has lost its steam. A later statistic proves this. As per report by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), since its inception in 2016, around 65% of the cases reported under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) have been closed, which is an impressive number. But only 9% of the cases were resolved where resolution plan was approved by CoC and other stakeholders.

In the entire liquidation process, it is the CoC and courts who have been bottlenecks. Also, Public Sector banks are very risk averse and do not take decisions quickly. Their recovery expectations are very high, and they are not keento get into legal or vigilance related audits. Experienced corporate attorney Dr Kislay Pandey is his analysis of the situation states,” Banks should be given independence to take bold decisions. Their conservative attitude leads to unnecessary delays and court cases. At times they refrain from taking pragmatic decisions.”

Corporate lawyers and experts agree that a thorough reevaluation is necessary to create an effective insolvency system which suits India's unique circumstances, like limited court capacity and excessive regulatory hurdles. It is imperative that the government takes timely action, as any delay risks reducing the effectiveness of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and may cause stakeholders, who once saw it as a savior, to lose faith and seek alternative solutions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Japan teaser: Invincible Karthi is on the run after pulling off Rs 200 crore heist, fans call it 'perfect Diwali film'

    Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Big sale on make-up products under Rs 500

    Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to kickstart Congress poll campaign in state today

    Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release postponed to next year, star shares reason: ‘My entire life’s earnings...’

    Who is Sehar Shinwari, Pakistani actress who promised dinner date if Bangladesh beat India in World Cup 2023?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE