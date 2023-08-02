Headlines

Meet one of India's youngest entrepreneurs, who established company at 13, his net worth is Rs...

This boy is one of India's youngest entrepreneur who started his own company at the mere age of 13 and is now the owner of a Rs 100 crore company. Know his story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:03 AM IST

What were doing at the age of 13 years? I am sure most of us were primarily either engaged in our studies or were wondering when our school ended so that they could go home and join their friends in the playground. While most of us were blissfully unaware of all the things regarding making a career and earning money, Tilak Mehta, started his own company. 

Tilak Mehta, a 13-year-old boy, once visited his uncle's house and after returning, he realised that he had left his books at his uncle's place and needed them immediately to start his preparations for the upcoming exams. 

Stuck in the dilemma, he knocked on the doors of various agencies for same-day delivery of his parcel. But these services were either too costly or a same day delivery was unavailable. 

Anyhow, this incident got him thinking of the possible ways an individual, who does not have any other means, is able to get their parcel at the earliest in case of emergencies. This gave him the idea of starting a company that offers delivery services within the city on the same day and he established his company 'Paper n parcels'. 

Worried about the cost-effectiveness of this service, the young entrepreneur sought inspiration from Mumbai's dabbawalas, who are the fastest food delivery individuals, available at a low cost. With the initial financial support of his father, Tilak, utilised the dabbawala's to deliver parcels within the city at relatively lower cost. 

With the initial help from his father, he started the online platform that helps businesses with their shipping and logistics needs in 2018. With constant and dedicated efforts he has been able to take the company to excellent high and now the company gets a turnover of over Rs 100 crore. Tilak Mehta's approximate net worth is Rs 65 crore as of 2021, making his monthly income a whopping Rs 2 crores. 

