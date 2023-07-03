Search icon
Hero Realty announces launch of ‘Hero Earth’ plotted development

The realty major also announced the launch of first-of-its-kind project ‘The Ark’ in Sector 85, Gurugram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Attempting to revolutionize the real-estate sector in the Delhi-NCR region, leading real estate developer Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) launched a new brand, ‘Hero Earth’, which will focus on premium plotted development projects.

“Hero Earth sets a new benchmark for quality plotted developments that demonstrates HRPL's dedication to innovation and customer-centric offerings,” the company said in a statement.

‘The Ark’ is spread across 5 acres of prime land, offers 77 meticulously designed plots ranging from 139 to 175 square yards. The project boasts abundant common open spaces, creating a harmonious environment for residents, it added.

“We are delighted with foraying into the plotted development in the Delhi NCR market with Hero Earth and are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. With the help of technology and our brand value, the NCR will experience best practices even in the plotted segment,” Dharmesh Shah, CEO of Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd., said on entry into the premium plotted development segment.

‘The Ark’ by Hero Earth ensures essential amenities such as proper road infrastructure, water supply and electricity connections, offering a hassle-free living experience. It will have dedicated security systems guaranteeing the safety and wellbeing of its residents.

Located near major highways and transportation routes, The Ark provides easy access to retail centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

Hero Earth is aggressively focusing on large-scale developments in plotted development projects in residential segments and will expand the projects to major cities in North India, the company said.

