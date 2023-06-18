Good news for techies! Amid IT layoffs, US firm plans to hire over 1,000 Indians

During the following eight months, Axtria Inc, a US-based IT company that specialises in the health sciences sector, expects to recruit over 1,000 workers in the fields of data science, software development, and data engineering.

Employees at large companies, like Meta, Twitter, and others, have recently seen a wave of layoffs. However, during the following eight months, Axtria Inc, a US-based IT company that specialises in the health sciences sector, expects to recruit over 1,000 workers in the fields of data science, software development, and data engineering.

The firm stated in a statement that it wants to employ not just for existing offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Noida as well as for the new locations being built in Pune and Hyderabad. As stated in the official announcement, "Axtria will significantly expand its headcount with over 1,000 data scientists, software developers, and data engineers across its office locations in the country in the next 8-10 months," according to Livemint.

The company's goals for growth closely track the growing need for data-driven analytics services and the expanding use of AI technology by medical sciences companies all over the world. Axtria is getting ready for intensive campus hiring in the following two years, according to the business. The team is already in contact with the top IIT placement offices as well as other prestigious engineering and management institutes for 2023.

Currently, Axtria has 3,000 specialists working at various facilities across India. "We are changing healthcare via an AI-driven approach with the most cutting-edge, personalised content and message delivery for worldwide leading healthcare companies," stated Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery at Axtria. In advance, the firm is making investments in people, technology, and procedures.

Our goals for growth and the need for additional positions present fantastic opportunity for people driven to solve larger, more complicated issues. Data science talent will undergo a change over the next five years, according to Shikha Singhal, Head of People Practises at Axtria. "The suitable people are prepared to be at the the leading competitors of revolutionising business results with always-on, real-time, and personalised insights," she continued.

