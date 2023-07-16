Headlines

Business

Business

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

A fashion mogul who claims to have asked his grandmother to instruct him the basics of sewing so he could make his own gym clothes is the youngest billionaire.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Success is a ladder that must be climbed slowly; it cannot be reached overnight. Dreams can come true for those who are persistent and committed. One of the youngest self-made billionaires, Ben Francis, has a unique and inspiring success story.

A fashion mogul who claims to have asked his grandmother to instruct him the basics of sewing so he could make his own gym clothes is the youngest billionaire in Britain. According to the most current Forbes Rich List, Ben Francis amassed a wealth of Rs 1,14,90,85,00,000.00  crore or $ 1.4 billion in just 11 years after founding the sportswear brand Gymshark in his parents' Birmingham garage.

Who is Ben Francis?

In order to cover his bills, the 30-year-old went earning a living as a Pizza delivery guy until he left Aston University in 2012 to focus solely on his business. Francis' graciousness and carefree demeanour reached out to the globe despite the fact that building a brand involves constant effort.

Despite Gymshark's rapid growth, Francis has remained true to the company's core principles, which encourage community development and honesty. It should not be surprising that he attributes much of his success to the work ethic exhibited by his parents and grandparents. Francis gives credit to the gym for supporting him develop a regimen that would ultimately form the basis of Gymshark.

Francis wanted to work in a field that in any way impacted his life, motivated by his passion for exercise. He founded Gymshark in 2011 at the age of just 19, having found his interest at the intersection of enterprise, IT, and fitness. After being unable to find any exercise apparel that fit him properly, he set out to create a company that combined American bodybuilding style with sleek.

READ | Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

European design. He produced things manually throughout the course of the next two years using a sewing device and a screening machine, which stands as an authentic example to his unrelenting work ethic.

How did the youngest billionaire change his destiny?

Francis was able to pinpoint the most critical moment for Gymshark by trusting his intuition and drawing on his background as a native of the social world. Ben was able to take Gymshark to its first live event, a fitness fair in the UK, after scraping together the entry money. The firm had been slowly establishing a following on YouTube.

Following this, Gymshark increased its daily earnings from $300 to $400 to $50,000 in only 30 minutes, marketing out the whole website. As a result, he decided to stop going to school and quit his work at Pizza Hut. Through this audacious mindset, Francis has been successful in elevating Gymshark to its present level of success.

The businessman wed Canadian fitness influencer and model Robin in September 2021. They posted on Facebook and Instagram that they were having twin boys shortly as a year had went by since their wedding. The pair went on a date at Coya in Mayfair to commemorate Valentine's Day in 2017, where a bottle of wine was priced up to Rs 80,000.

READ | Meet Gujarat's richest royal with Rs 20,000 crore wealth who played Ranji Trophy, owns world's largest..

 

