Business

Business

Meet richest Indian in Australia with Rs 86180 crore business empire, his net worth is...

In 2021, Vivek Chaand Sehgal was ranked 49 in India's richest list by Forbes.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Vivek Chaand Sehgal is a well-known billionaire businessman, not just in India, but also in Australia. The 66-year-old is the chairman and co-founder of the USD 10.5 billion (revenue) Motherson Group. This is around Rs 86,180 crore business empire. He is reportedly the richest Indian in Australia. 

He founded the company with his late mother, Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal, in 1975 as a silver trading outfit. Hence the name Motherson. He also heads Samvardhana Motherson Group, an auto parts manufacturer and part of the Motherson Group.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal's net worth

According to Forbes, Sehgal has a net worth of USD 4 billion as of July 15, 2023 (Rs 32830 crore). He is on the 740th spot in the world today in terms of wealth. In 2021, he was ranked 49 in India's richest list by the magazine.

His main source of wealth is from auto parts flagship Samvardhana Motherson International, formerly known as Motherson Sumi. The businessman has two children. His son Laksh Vaaman Sehgal is a director on the boards of both Samvardhana Motherson International and Motherson Sumi Wiring India. 

Vivek holds an Australian citizenship. He completed his graduation from Delhi University. In 2016, Sehgal was awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, India. He also set up Motherson Sumi Wiring India, a joint venture between Sumitomo Wiring System and Motherson Group, a market leader in the Indian wiring harness industry. The group's clients include BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota and Volkswagen.

