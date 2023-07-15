Headlines

Meet Gujarat's richest royal with Rs 20,000 crore wealth who played Ranji Trophy, owns world's largest...

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhangini Raje.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad is one of India's richest people. He belongs to the erstwhile Baroda Royal Family and is the ceremonial King of Baroda. He is the richest royal in Gujarat.

He is the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhangini Raje. He is an alumnus of The Doon School in Dehradun. He was great at sports. He was the captain of the school's cricket, football and tennis teams.

In 2013, he settled the long legal dispute worth over 4.2 billion dollars. He is the owner of the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace, Moti Bagh Stadium and Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum . He also inherited expensive paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, jewellery etc. He also runs the trust that operates 17 temples in Gujarat and Varanasi.

He is married to Shubhangini Raje. They have two daughters. They live in the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace.

He played cricket for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. He played six matches.

The palace is one of the biggest private houses in the world. It was constructed by his family.

It was built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III.

The place has over 170 rooms. The area of the compound is around 500 acres. It also has a golf course.

It is four times the size of Buckingham Palace.

One part of the palace has been opened to the public. It houses a museum.

It took 12 years to build the palace. The ticket price for the palace is between Rs 150-200 per person.

