From a business of Rs 5000 to Rs 3 crore: Read the story of Shark Tank contestant Geeta Patil

Popular business reality TV show Shark Tank India is back with season 2. Unheard inspiring stories of entrepreneurial spirit from different corners of the country have come to the fore again. One such inspiring story is of Geeta Patil aka Patil Kaki, who stumped the Sharks with her impressive numbers. Starting out with just Rs 5,000, the 47-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai has now built a business with nearly Rs 3 crore in sales. Patil then decided to come to the show to try and impress the judges and get them to join her success train.

Season 2 of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2 as new faces emerge trying to get the seasoned investors on board. After a number of ambitious business owners attempted to bag a deal in the first episode, the show’s second episode will have a 47-year-old woman who has gone on to become a crorepati entrepreneur from a homemaker. A glimpse of her pitch and negotiations with the sharks was shared by the channel in a new promo clip.

Patil, who runs a thriving snacks business, impressed the sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar with her fast growing idea. Geeta Patil’s company sells snacks by the brand name Patil Kaki and is fast growing in popularity. She revealed to the judges that she had started the business in 2017 with just Rs 5,000 which she took from her family. From then to now, she has sales of nearly Rs 3 crore.

The sharks were no doubt interested in the ambitious entrepreneur’s venture and decided to open the platform with their offers. Shark Aman Gupta pitched an investment offer of Rs 40 lakh for an equity ownership of 5 percent in Patil Kaki business. This offer values the business at Rs 8 crore. His offer was bettered by Anupam Mittal who offered the same amount of money for a percent equity less: Rs 40 lakh for 4 percent of Patil Kaki business.

However, Geeta Patil was in no mood to entertain just one shark and decided to come back with an idea saying she wants all the five sharks to become her partner. This prompted Mittal to say that roping in all sharks would mean a changed deal. Tense few moments followed as the promo left fans of the show engrossed and anxious about the fate of Patil Kaki pitch.

