Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

From a business of Rs 5000 to Rs 3 crore: Read the story of Shark Tank contestant Geeta Patil

Geeta Patil, who runs a thriving snacks business, impressed the sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

From a business of Rs 5000 to Rs 3 crore: Read the story of Shark Tank contestant Geeta Patil
Photo: Instagram Screengrab

Popular business reality TV show Shark Tank India is back with season 2. Unheard inspiring stories of entrepreneurial spirit from different corners of the country have come to the fore again. One such inspiring story is of Geeta Patil aka Patil Kaki, who stumped the Sharks with her impressive numbers. Starting out with just Rs 5,000, the 47-year-old entrepreneur from Mumbai has now built a business with nearly Rs 3 crore in sales. Patil then decided to come to the show to try and impress the judges and get them to join her success train.

Season 2 of Shark Tank India premiered on Monday, January 2 as new faces emerge trying to get the seasoned investors on board. After a number of ambitious business owners attempted to bag a deal in the first episode, the show’s second episode will have a 47-year-old woman who has gone on to become a crorepati entrepreneur from a homemaker. A glimpse of her pitch and negotiations with the sharks was shared by the channel in a new promo clip.

 

 

Patil, who runs a thriving snacks business, impressed the sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar with her fast growing idea. Geeta Patil’s company sells snacks by the brand name Patil Kaki and is fast growing in popularity. She revealed to the judges that she had started the business in 2017 with just Rs 5,000 which she took from her family. From then to now, she has sales of nearly Rs 3 crore.

The sharks were no doubt interested in the ambitious entrepreneur’s venture and decided to open the platform with their offers. Shark Aman Gupta pitched an investment offer of Rs 40 lakh for an equity ownership of 5 percent in Patil Kaki business. This offer values the business at Rs 8 crore. His offer was bettered by Anupam Mittal who offered the same amount of money for a percent equity less: Rs 40 lakh for 4 percent of Patil Kaki business. 

However, Geeta Patil was in no mood to entertain just one shark and decided to come back with an idea saying she wants all the five sharks to become her partner. This prompted Mittal to say that roping in all sharks would mean a changed deal. Tense few moments followed as the promo left fans of the show engrossed and anxious about the fate of Patil Kaki pitch.

READ | Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain: Know educational qualifications of all Shark Tank India 2 judges

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.