Flipkart’s cash on delivery option to become expensive, know details

Flipkart, the e-commerce platform aims to limit the amount of cash on delivery choices and encourage as many customers as possible to pay online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

The Flipkart online marketplace has announced a handling fee for its cash on delivery orders. When a user chooses cash on delivery (cod) option the Flipkart mobile app and website reflects that the e-tailer will now charge Rs. 5 as a nominal fee. 
 
Currently, Flipkart charges shipping costs for items that fall into a specific price range. A product marked as Flipkart Plus demands a delivery fee of Rs. 40 if the order value is less than Rs. 500, while the real costs vary depending on the seller. On the other hand, orders over 500 won't be charged a shipping cost.
 
“For Products listed as Flipkart Plus, a ₹40 charge for delivery per item may be applied if the order value is less than ₹500. While, orders of ₹500 or above are delivered free," reads a Flipkart web page. (Also Read: Who is Vijaya Gadde, who received Rs 610 crore after being fired from Twitter by Elon Musk?)
 
Flipkart will charge Rs. 5 from all the cash on delivery orders, irrespective of delivery fee or no delivery fee. “Due to handling costs, a nominal ₹5 will be charged for orders placed using this option (COD). Avoid this fee by paying online now," reads the description under the cash-on-delivery option on Flipkart.
 
Additionally, Flipkart Plus subscribers have the option of making purchases without paying a delivery cost. 
 
With the amendments in charges, all the buyers now will have to pay Rs. 5 for choosing cash on delivery option and it has been made mandatory for all the users. 
 
The online platform is attempting to minimise the amount of cash on delivery choices and encourage more shoppers to pay online with the adjustment. 
 
"Orders placed with this option (COD) will attract a fee of ₹5 due to handling cost. You can avoid this fee by paying online now," according to the information displayed for the cash on delivery (cod) option. 
