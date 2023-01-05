Flipkart offer: Buy Nothing Phone for just Rs 3,000, here's how

Nothing Phone 1 is an interesting experiment by Karl Pei, who made OnePlus a global player. (File)

Nothing Phone 1 is an interesting experiment by Karl Pei, who made OnePlus a global player. The most interesting feature of the Nothing Phone 1 was transparent back with LEDs whose patterns could be pre-programmed. Many said the transparent back was a gimmick. However, the phone is a decent performer as well with a great display panel. It is a perfect phone for those who want a good phone with what the millennials call the X factor. As of now, Flipkart sale is not on. But on the Nothing phone, a mouth-watering deal is on offer on Flipkart. Check the offer.

Nothing Phone 1's MRP is Rs 38,000. But it can be bought for as low as Rs 3,000. Here's how.

The 8 GB-128 GB version of the nothing phone has an instant discount of Rs 10500 on Flipkart. This brings the cost down to just Rs 27,499.

Less than Rs 28000 is itself a great price for a phone of Nothing's calibre, performance and build quality. But the price can be brought down drastically if you throw in your old phone.

There is an exchange discount of around Rs 23,000.

The value of your phone will depend on the company, condition and price.

Add another Rs 1500 as card discount. This means the effective price will come down to Rs 3,000.

Features of Nothing Phone 1: 16.64 cm (6.55 inch) Full HD+ Display; 50MP + 50MP, 16MP Front Camera; Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor; True-to-Life Full HD Flexible OLED Display with HDR10; Glyph Interface; transparent back panel with LEDs.