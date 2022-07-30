Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Flipkart announces new sale, discounts up to 80 percent to be offered; details

Flipkart sale: Air conditioners will be sold at a discount of up to 55 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Flipkart announces new sale, discounts up to 80 percent to be offered; details
Flipkart sale: The company will also give up to 70 percent discount on computer accessories. (File)

E-commerce website Flipkart has announced an upcoming sale. Though the platform hasn't released the dates for the sale, it has emerged that customers would get discounts up to 80 percent on select items. Here are the details of the Flipkart sale.

The company hasn't revealed the deals but those who buy items using the ICICI bank and Kotak bank credit cards will get a flat 10 percent cash back.

Discount deals will be launched on smartphones. Companies like Oppo, Vivo and Apple will also offer deals. 

There would be discounts of up to 45 percent on tablets from almost all the makers. The company hasn't released details of companies taking part in the sale.

The company will also give up to 70 percent discount on computer accessories. 

On home appliances like television and washing machines, there will be discounts of up to 75 percent. 

Air conditioners will be sold at a discount of up to 55 percent. 

Refrigerators will be sold at a discount of 60 percent.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.