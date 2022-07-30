Flipkart announces new sale, discounts up to 80 percent to be offered; details

Flipkart sale: The company will also give up to 70 percent discount on computer accessories. (File)

E-commerce website Flipkart has announced an upcoming sale. Though the platform hasn't released the dates for the sale, it has emerged that customers would get discounts up to 80 percent on select items. Here are the details of the Flipkart sale.

The company hasn't revealed the deals but those who buy items using the ICICI bank and Kotak bank credit cards will get a flat 10 percent cash back.

Discount deals will be launched on smartphones. Companies like Oppo, Vivo and Apple will also offer deals.

There would be discounts of up to 45 percent on tablets from almost all the makers. The company hasn't released details of companies taking part in the sale.

The company will also give up to 70 percent discount on computer accessories.

On home appliances like television and washing machines, there will be discounts of up to 75 percent.

Air conditioners will be sold at a discount of up to 55 percent.

Refrigerators will be sold at a discount of 60 percent.