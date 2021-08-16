Find how much gas is left in LPG cylinder with this wet cloth trick

Most of us have been in a situation where the gas cylinder runs out while we are cooking. It is not easy for everyone to estimate how much gas is left in the LPG cylinder. That's why we will tell you a trick to find out how much gas is remaining in the cylinder.

Some people lift the cylinder and estimate the gas remaining in it according to the weight while some tell it by the colour of the flame. If it turns from blue to yellow, they take it as the gas of the cylinder is about to finish. But this is only a fluke, which has very little chance of being correct as the colour of the flame may also change due to an issue with the burner of the stove.

However, this method that we are about to tell you is not just easy but also gives accurate results.

You can find out how much gas is left in the cylinder with the help of a damp cloth. First of all, you have to wrap a wet cloth on the gas cylinder and wait for about 1 minute. After the time is up, remove the cloth, and then notice the changes in the cylinder for some time. You will find that some part of the cylinder will be dry, while some part will remain wet. This will happen because the empty part of the cylinder is hot, and the water is quickly absorbed. Whereas the part of the cylinder in which the gas is filled remains slightly cold, and the water in that place takes some time to dry.