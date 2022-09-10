Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Festive season hiring spree: Myntra to recruit 16,000 people in various roles; details

Myntra hiring: Job vacancies will include openings from sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, inspection and cargo management.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

Festive season hiring spree: Myntra to recruit 16,000 people in various roles; details
Myntra | File Photo

With the festive season arriving, leading online fashion brand Myntra is set to offer 16,000 jobs as it plans massive hiring across various roles. People will be hired in job vacancies in delivery, logistics and warehouse handling. 

From the total of 16,000 vacancies, 10,000 jobs will be “direct employment opportunities while the rest 6,000 will be “indirect,” Myntra’s CHRO Nupur Nagpal was quoted by the Economic Times.  This is considered to be the highest hiring till now in any holiday season, the executive added. 

Last year during the festive season, Myntra had created around 11,000 jobs, it was reported. 

Out of the jobs to be offered this time, the hirings for the contact centre roles will be contractual while the company is likely to retain around half of the hirings done in the supply chain positions. 

The job vacancies will include openings from sorting, packing, picking, loading, unloading, delivery, inspection and cargo management.

Myntra, which sold 50 lakh items daily during its 2022 flagship sale “End of Reason Sale" (EORS) in June, also has a new office in Bengaluru that reportedly has a capacity of 2,600 people. 

Meanwhile, Myntra recently announced its big fashion sale for the festive shopping season called the `Big Fashion Festival` (BFF) will be starting soon.

READ | Petrol and diesel prices may reduce during the festive season by this amount, check details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 449 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.