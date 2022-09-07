Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Petrol and diesel prices may reduce during the festive season by this amount, check details

Petrol and diesel prices: The continuous fall in crude oil prices will have a positive effect on the Indian economy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices may reduce during the festive season by this amount, check details
Petrol and diesel prices (file photo)

The general public can get a big relief in the festive season as prices of petrol and diesel in the domestic market may reduce. This is due to the ongoing selling of crude oil in the international market.

It is expected that the prices of petrol and diesel can be cut by Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre. At present, brent crude is trading below USD 92 per barrel in the global market. It fell about 5 per cent on Wednesday.

The fall in crude oil prices

The continuous fall in crude oil prices will have a positive effect on the Indian economy. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in the domestic market will come down. With this, the retail inflation rate will also come down.

No change in fuel prices since May 22

On May 22, the prices of petrol and diesel saw a cut after the excise duty was reduced by the government. However, after this, the price of oil has also changed in Maharashtra and Meghalaya.

Check the latest petrol and diesel prices here:

Delhi -  Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai - Petrol Rs 111.35 and Diesel Rs 97.28 per litre
Chennai - petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata - Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per litre
Noida - Petrol Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.96 per litre
Lucknow - Petrol Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per litre

READ | Whale vomit worth Rs 10 crore seized in Uttar Pradesh, 4 men arrested by STF

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.