Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Elon Musk declared on social media that his cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be broadcast live on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter. Since June, social media moguls have been encouraging a mixed martial arts cage fight in Las Vegas. Even if it's unclear whether the combat will truly happen in the future, everyone is curious about the specifics.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

While Musk appears to be catching up to Zuckerberg, who has been practising jiu-jitsu for a while. Musk recently stated on Twitter that he has been working out to "prepare" for his fight with him. In response to Musk's comment, the CEO of Meta claimed that he is ready to fight at any time. 

Why is Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg planning a cage fight?
The two had clashed for years, but when Musk reacted to the news that Meta is planning to launch a Twitter competitor called Threads, rumors of a battle between Musk and Zuckerberg started to circulate. "I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment," Musk reacted to the news of Threads. 

When is the cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg?
Zuckerberg said he was prepared to take on the owner of Twitter at any time and had even proposed the date of August 26. Musk hasn't formally announced the date yet, though.

Where to watch the cage fight between Elon Musk and Zuckerberg?
The cage between the two CEOs will be live-streamed on X, Musk wrote in a tweet. 

