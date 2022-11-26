Elon Musk announces new colours for verified Twitter accounts: Here's what Gold, Grey ticks mean

Since Elon Musk's takeover, Twitter has reportedly crossed 250 million (File)

Elon Musk hasn't been able to make up his mind on the vexed topic of Twitter verification service. He had rolled out the Blue Tick service for $8 a month and then rescinded it. He has been making announcement after announcement as to the service. On Friday, he tweeted out yet another plan for his -- color-coded verification service.

Elon Musk tweeted Twitter will be launching its Verified service on Friday next week. He also introduced two new services -- Gold and Grey. Here's what they mean.

According to Musk, Gold checks will be for companies who want their accounts verified. Blue ticks will be for individuals who want to keep their accounts verified. Even celebrities will have to make do with the Blue Ticket.

The third option is Twitter Grey. It will be for governments. It isn't clear if government ministers will also get grey ticks or not.

He hasn't revealed if there would be a separate fee structure for these services.

He also said that all the accounts will be manually authenticated.

"Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," his tweet reads.

Currently, more than 4 lakh Twitter users use blue ticks.

He said individuals can use a secondary logo to verify they belong to an organization if it verifies them.

Twitter has a massive 238 million daily users.

Since Musk's takeover, it has reportedly crossed 250 million.