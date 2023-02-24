Search icon
‘Don’t fall into this trap…’: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy warns young people

Legendary businessman NR Narayana Murthy shared his "humble desire" to young people who are in the initial stages of their career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

File Photo

NR Narayana Murthy is not an unheard name. The Indian businessman and tech visionary founded one of the country’s biggest IT companies Infosys. He is one of the biggest voices in the country on several aspects like technology, business, corporate policies, financial issues and digital governance. Recently, Murthy shared advice for young people who are in the initial stages of their career.

He has asked youngsters to not indulge in moonlighting or insist on working from home. He has  called it a trap, warning them to stay away from such urges like coming to office “three days in a week” and working from home on other days. Murthy said that ethics and laziness should not be ignored. 

"My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don't fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week," Narayana Murthy was quoted as saying. 

The legendary business tycoon is also the father-in-law of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. He led the company to great heights as chairman, CEO, president and chief mentor before retiring as one of the largest wealth makers in the country. He is the company’s Chairman Emeritus and still holds a minority stake in Infosys. His current net worth is around $4.6 billion (over Rs 38,000 crore).

(With inputs from agencies)

