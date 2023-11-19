Headlines

Disney’s Rs 24789 crore bet on World Cup 2023 brings Rs 2.2 lakh crore return, company’s market cap is now Rs…

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming World Cup 2023 matches for free on smartphones to get back the viewers that it lost over the months. Disney+ Hotstar managed to renew media rights to show International Cricket Council's tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for Rs 24789 crore.

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

World Cup 2023 craze has already taken over the country, with exciting matches and India domination, the tournament has been able to break several viewership records. The performance by Rohit Sharma and co not only pushed India’s hope of winning another ICC World Cup, it has also helped Disney+ Hotstar earn big. Disney+ Hotstar was once the key platform to stream cricket matches online but with the entrance of new players, its market was disrupted. Not just India, the platform faced a downfall all across the globe. But it looks like that team India’s incredible performances backed by records of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shami and others have given a new life to the company. As mentioned by a TV9 Hindi report, World Cup 2023 has pushed the market cap of Disney+ Hotstar’s parent company by Rs 2.2 lakh crore.

Disney’s market cap was reportedly around 141.267 billion dollars on October 4. The market cap of the company now stands at Rs 167.68 billion dollars (around Rs 13 lakh crore). It is believed that cricket has played a major role to help the company during major crises.

Disney+ Hotstar is streaming World Cup 2023 matches for free on smartphones to get back the viewers that it lost over the months. Disney+ Hotstar managed to renew media rights to show International Cricket Council's tournaments in India from 2024 to 2027 after winning a bid for Rs 24789 crore.

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final clash set a global streaming viewership record with peak concurrency of around 5.3 crore viewers. It is the highest digital viewership for any cricket match. With the feat, Disney’s streaming platform surpassed the previous record that was made when India and New Zealand met during the league stage of World Cup 2023. Peak concurrency during the India vs Pakistan match was around 3.5 crore.

