Dhanteras 2022 IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels more than 80 trains, check complete list here

Anyone who has booked their ticket via the IRCTC website will have their booking cancelled and the money refunded into the account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Today is Dhanteras 2022. While India is getting into the mood to celebrate Diwali 2022, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 87 trains completely and 22 trains partially on the occasion of Dhanteras - October 22, 2022. The list of trains that have been cancelled includes trains running from various Indian cities such as Pune, Pathankot, Satara, and Nagpur, among others. 

Anyone who has booked their ticket via the IRCTC website will have their booking cancelled and the money refunded into the account. Passengers who have booked the train tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Dhanteras 2022: Here is a list of fully cancelled trains on October 22, 2022

01203 , 01324 , 01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05518 , 06802 , 06803 , 06980 , 08504 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20948 , 20949 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37825 , 37836 

Here's how you can check if your train is cancelled: Step-by-step guide 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Step 2: Now, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the 'Cancelled Trains' option 

Step 4: Now, select Fully or Partially option to see the full list of trains with time, routes, and other details.

Passengers who are travelling via train can also visit the official website to check all the details regarding the trains’ schedules, and arrival and departure times. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES if they have any further questions or queries.

