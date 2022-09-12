Concerned about calorie intake? Restaurants and cafes to display calorie content on food menus soon

All restaurants, regardless of size, must comply with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and display the calorific content (in kcal per serving and serving size) next to the food items listed on the menu cards, FSSAI stated in its new regulation.

FSSAI Rule

The FSSAI made it essential for all food chains and online food aggregators to display the calorie count of the food product on the menu cards.

The new rules, which apply to eateries with central licences or outlets at ten or more locations, mandate that the "calorific value in kcal per serving and serving size" of food items be listed on menu cards, booklets, or boards.

Inoshi Sharma, an FSSAI Compliance Officer, stated in an interview that "people need to know what they are eating since health is wealth and one needs to know about the components being used in food goods just like one does when buying clothes, vehicles, or furniture."

Once we have that established, we'll move on to applying the same criteria to smaller businesses as well, Sharma added. "We've started with major chains."