Budget 2024: Date and time, everything you need to know about Interim Budget

President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the budget session by addressing both Houses of Parliament on the first day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the Interim Budget 2024-2025 on February 1. This provisional financial statement serves as a temporary measure until a new government assumes power, with general elections scheduled later in the year.

The interim budget addresses the initial months of the fiscal year, focusing on government income and expenditure to sustain operations until the new administration takes charge post-election.

Key details about the upcoming Interim Budget 2024-2025, including the date and time, are as follows: it will be presented on February 1, 2024, at 11 am. The budget session of Parliament is set to commence in the last week of January and conclude in April.

Given that the fiscal year ends on March 31 and the government transition occurs in late May or June, the interim budget assumes significance in ensuring financial stability during the interim period. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to commence on January 31.