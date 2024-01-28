Twitter
'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Business

Budget 2024: Date and time, everything you need to know about Interim Budget

President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the budget session by addressing both Houses of Parliament on the first day.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Edited by

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the Interim Budget 2024-2025 on February 1. This provisional financial statement serves as a temporary measure until a new government assumes power, with general elections scheduled later in the year.

The interim budget addresses the initial months of the fiscal year, focusing on government income and expenditure to sustain operations until the new administration takes charge post-election.

Key details about the upcoming Interim Budget 2024-2025, including the date and time, are as follows: it will be presented on February 1, 2024, at 11 am. The budget session of Parliament is set to commence in the last week of January and conclude in April.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the budget session by addressing both Houses of Parliament on the first day.

Given that the fiscal year ends on March 31 and the government transition occurs in late May or June, the interim budget assumes significance in ensuring financial stability during the interim period. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to commence on January 31.

 

 

 

