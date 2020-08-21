BollywoodLife.com crosses 10 million users in June 2020, witnesses massive growth of 4.9x in a year

The entertainment portal of Zee Digital, BollywoodLife.com has witnessed massive growth this year and has added yet another feather to its hat.

According to ComScore India, BollywoodLife.com clocked in 10.4 million monthly active users in June 2020. The website registered a massive 4.9 times growth since June 2019.

BollywoodLife.com zooms way ahead of its competitors when it comes to growth in MAUs. During the same period, ETimes, NDTV Movies, FilmiBeat.com, PinkVilla.com, and DesiMartini.com grew only 1.8 times, 1.7 Times, 1.5 times, 1.4 times, and 0.9 times respectively.

Speaking on the achievement, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, ZEE Group, says, "It's our constant endeavour to bring our audience the latest updates from showbiz and present them in a way that makes it a wholesome entertainment experience.

The phenomenal growth we have achieved over the past year shows how well we've captured the pulse of our audience. Going forward, we plan to create more brand IPs and collaborate with influencers for more celebrity-led content in a snackable format."

BollywoodLife.com has been the one-stop destination for hot scoops, gossips, exclusive interviews, events, and lifestyle updates from the world of Bollywood, Television, South, Hollywood, and Web-series. The content is carefully curated by a bunch of passionate entertainment journalists, brimming with ideas to bring the best of showbiz to the readers.

The growth registered by BollywoodLife.com is in line with the tremendous leap taken by Zee Digital over the last 12 months. The online arm of Zee Group continued its phenomenal growth into 2020 and crossed the 185 million users mark on ComScore in May 2020.

Zee Digital now occupies 2nd position in the ComScore rankings among all digital media groups in India.