Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

This man worked in houses, and begged for food to finally start his own business. Know his inspiring story.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Anything and everything is possible if you work hard to achieve it. Renuka Aaradhya is the perfect example of that. Aaradhya faced extreme poverty, it was so bad that he was forced to beg on the street to earn a living but with his hard work and dedication Renuka turned his fate around and today, he is the owner of a company worth Rs 40 crore. 

Renuka Aaradhya hails from a small village near Bengaluru, Karnataka and was born to an extremely poor family. The situation was so bad that Aaradhya had to work as a house help after completing his 10th standard to provide for the family. 

Gradually he started working as a priest and had to go from door to door to beg asking for rice, flour and pulses. But it was getting difficult for him to survive and took up the job of a security guard. In the meantime, he spent some time learning machine operation and bagged a job in a factory in lathe machine operation.

After that, he even worked in a plastic factory. Renuka was only 20 years old when he decided to get married. He believed that if he got married, it would inspire him to work more with the added responsibility. 

While working in the plastic factory, the idea of starting his own business came to him. And decided to sell suitcase covers. But things did not go his way and he suffered a loss of Rs 30,000 bringing him to work as a security guard. But could not recover the money. 

He learned driving and got a job as a driver in a travel agency. He used to take foreign tourists around. He started getting good tips apart from his salary. He worked here for 4 years. Now he decided to start a travel agency.

He started a company by the name of Pravasi Cabs Private Limited. For this, he invested some of his own money and took help from some banks. He bought his first car. A year later he bought another car. Meanwhile, he came to know that a travel agency was trying to sell its business. Renuka bought it for Rs 6 lakh. That company had 35 cabs at that time. 

From here Renuka's luck changed. After this, Amazon India chose his company for its promotion. Companies like Walmart and General Motors also started working with him. Gradually the turnover of the company started increasing and exceeded Rs 40 crore. Today he is giving employment to more than 150 people.

