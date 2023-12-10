Headlines

Business

Meet man who failed in school, first salary was just Rs 11000, built three companies, now earns in...

After graduation, Sushil Singh pursued a polytechnic course and started working in entry-level jobs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Sushil Singh's life story is a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to a successful entrepreneur. Born in a poor family in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, he faced numerous challenges but never gave up on his dreams. His family shifted to Mumbai and they lived in a chawl in Dombivali. His father worked as a security guard in a bank and his mother was a housewife. 

Initially, Sushil struggled in school but eventually passed Class 12 after a year of hard work. Despite not being interested in college, he graduated in Computer Science from Allahabad University. Sushil then pursued a polytechnic course and started working in entry-level jobs, earning a modest salary of Rs 11,000.

Things changed for good when Sushil married Sarita Rawat, a software engineer. Together, they started a BPO in Noida in collaboration with a US-based business, leading to the creation of SSR Techvision. Within a few months, they secured a co-working space in Noida and bought an entire building after two-and-a-half years. This marked the beginning of Dibaco, a global B2C online clothing store. In 2019, Sushil launched Saiva System Inc., a multinational IT consulting company, as his third venture.

Sushil Singh's journey reflects his determination and hard work, turning a meager salary into a successful tech entrepreneur. Today, he is the proud owner of three thriving companies – SSR Techvision, Dibaco and Saiva System Inc and earns in crores. Despite the struggles, Sushil has become a technopreneur and founder of an NGO, showcasing the power of perseverance and dedication in achieving one's goals.

