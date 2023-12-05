At what cost was Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel owned by Tata Group built? Room fare was just...

When the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai first started its operations, the room charge was just Rs 30. It also consisted of Mumbai's first licensed bar, Harbour Bar, and India's first all-day dining restaurant.

Whenever there is a talk of luxury hotels in India the name of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel is always mentioned. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was built by Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group and a renowned Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and industrialist.

The hotel started building in the year 1898 and was ready for business in 1903. The minimum cost of staying at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel is Rs 22000.

In December 1903, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was ready at a huge expenditure of Rs 4,21,00000, situated in Mumbai. The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was also the first building in Mumbai that had running electricity. This was also the first building to have amenities like a telephone, electric lift, and refrigerator.

Today, the Taj Hotel in Mumbai is considered one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, and the Tata Group's Taj hotel chain is renowned not only in India but all over the world for its excellent services.

The historic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai was converted into a 600-bed hospital during the First World War. It was also a victim of a terrorist attack in the year 2008.

Jamsetji Tata dreamt of opening a luxurious hotel where everyone would be allowed entry without discrimination. Indians were discriminated against, not only under British rule in India but also in the hotels of Europe.

There was a ban on the entry of Indians in big hotels like the Watson Hotel in Britain. It is said that Jamsetji Tata was inspired to build this hotel after he was refused entry at one of the grandest hotels of British time, the Watson's Hotel, which was restricted to 'whites only'.

Jamsetji Tata took this as an insult to Indians and then decided that he would build a hotel where not only Indians but foreigners could also stay without any restrictions. Now, Taj Mahal Palace is a centre of attraction not only for India but the world.

