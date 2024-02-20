Twitter
Anand Piramal, Shloka, Radhika: Check educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law

Know about educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is about to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. As the couple's wedding date gets closer, the interest in Ambani's son-in-law and daughter-in-law's educational background is garnering much attention. However, the new couple's pre-wedding festivities will start on 1st March and continue till 3rd March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The wedding date still needs to be confirmed. 

Radhika comes from a wealthy family, just like Shloka Mehta, who is married to Akash Ambani, and Anand Piramal, who is married to Isha Ambani. Both of them have a strong educational background and belong to robust, wealthy families. 

Anand Piramal

As the son of Ajay and Dr. Swati A. Piramal, Anand Piramal is well-known within the Piramal Group, where his parents are the Vice Chairman and Chairman, respectively. As a crucial member of the family business, Anand is a Non-Executive Director on the Piramal Group board. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in economics and the Harvard Business School in Boston with a master's degree in business administration. Anand Piramal tied the knot with Isha Ambani in 2018. The couple gave birth to twins in 2022.

Shloka Mehta 

Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, Shloka Mehta's parents, are key executives and the managing director of Rosy Blue India, respectively. In addition to being a director on the Rosy Blue India company board, Shloka is Akash Ambani's wife. Having completed her undergraduate studies in anthropology at Princeton University, an Ivy League university in New Jersey, and earning a master's degree in law, anthropology, and society from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), she has a remarkable educational background. Akash Ambani and Shloka tied the knot in 2019 and had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020, and a daughter Veda Ambani.

Radhika Merchant 

Daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika is a member of the Encore Healthcare (EHPL) board of directors. Her parents are the managing director and CEO of the company. Radhika, who will soon wed Anant Ambani, graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in politics and economics.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law have made successful careers for themselves in their family businesses and have attended prestigious universities to further their education, demonstrating their dedication to both academic and professional success.

READ MORE I Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant: Pre-wedding rituals of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son begin with..

 

