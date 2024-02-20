Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio offering JioBook laptop with massive discount, 100GB cloud storage at just Rs…

The new Reliance JioBook runs JioOS out of the box. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with a launch of several affordable devices and plans for the Indian market. Slowly, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is also venturing in other segments one of which is laptop. Mukesh Ambani launched one of India’s cheapest 4G enabled laptops, Reliance JioBook, last year. Launched at a price of Rs 16499, Reliance JioBook 4G is currently available at a discount along with several other benefits. As per JioBooks’s website, people can buy Reliance laptop with one-year subscription for Quick Heal antivirus and 100GB cloud storage on Digiboxx. Currently, the JioBook 4G is priced at Rs 14,701 after discount. In addition to this, buyers can get up to a Rs 350 discount on select credit cards.

JioBook features a 11.6-inch HD display. Weighing just 990 grams, the JioBook comes in two colour options - Grey and Blue.

When it comes to the design, the new JioBook looks similar to the one launched in 2022 with a plastic body and ‘Jio’ logo in the lid. The new Reliance JioBook weighs only 990 grams, which means it is lighter than the older version. To recall, the JioBook laptop was first showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) and it was silently listed on Government e-Marketplace at an affordable price of Rs 19,500. The laptop was only available to government officials back then.