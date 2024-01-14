Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal the show at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's reception, watch

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

Benefits of drinking warm water on empty stomach in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal the show at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's reception, watch

Twinning in sophisticated black ensembles, Mukesh and Nita Ambani set couple goals.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

article-main
Photos: Instagram/Manish Malhotra and Viral Bhayani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani exemplify love and unity and it is a delight to watch the power couple together. When Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, celebrated her marriage to Nupur Shikhare, Nita and Mukesh attended the event.

The Ambani couple further graced Ira and Nupur's reception, captivating their vast fan base with their impeccable style.

At the grand wedding reception hosted by Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on January 13 at the NMACC, Nita and Mukesh Ambani made a striking entrance. Twinning in sophisticated black ensembles, they set couple goals.

Nita donned an enchanting black shimmery saree with a matching blouse, adorned with diamond necklace, earrings, bangles, and a statement ring. Her look was complemented by a black bindi, flowing tresse, and subtle makeup. Mukesh Ambani looked dapper in a black-hued tuxedo, completing the coordinated appearance.

Earlier on January 3, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had also attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registry wedding.

An Ambani fan page shared exclusive photos that captured the joyous moments shared by Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Sholka Mehta. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bartan saaf kar ke, boot polish...': Manu Punjabi slams Bigg Boss for exposing Munawar Faruqui's personal life

HanuMan box office collection day 1: Prashanth Varma film beats Kantara's opening, sells more tickets than Guntur Kaaram

Yuvraj Singh hints at mentoring Team India for ICC events, says...

Mumbai: PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest bridge 'Atal Setu' today

Sachin Tendulkar inspired by Jammu & Kashmir Para cricketer Amir, expresses his desire for personalized jersey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE