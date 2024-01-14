Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal the show at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's reception, watch

Twinning in sophisticated black ensembles, Mukesh and Nita Ambani set couple goals.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani exemplify love and unity and it is a delight to watch the power couple together. When Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, celebrated her marriage to Nupur Shikhare, Nita and Mukesh attended the event.

The Ambani couple further graced Ira and Nupur's reception, captivating their vast fan base with their impeccable style.

At the grand wedding reception hosted by Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on January 13 at the NMACC, Nita and Mukesh Ambani made a striking entrance. Twinning in sophisticated black ensembles, they set couple goals.

Nita donned an enchanting black shimmery saree with a matching blouse, adorned with diamond necklace, earrings, bangles, and a statement ring. Her look was complemented by a black bindi, flowing tresse, and subtle makeup. Mukesh Ambani looked dapper in a black-hued tuxedo, completing the coordinated appearance.

Earlier on January 3, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had also attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registry wedding.

An Ambani fan page shared exclusive photos that captured the joyous moments shared by Aamir Khan, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Sholka Mehta.