Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per liter in Gujarat

GCMMF increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on February 3, 2023 but only in markets outside of Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

File Photo

Milk prices in Gujarat were raised by 2 rupees per litre on Saturday, imposed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), whose products are sold under the well-known brand name 'Amul'.

According to the GCMMF, on Saturday the price of Amul milk was hiked in the Gujarati cities of Saurashtra, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. Amul Gold, according to these sources, will now cost 32 per 500 ml, while Amul Standard will cost 29, Amul Taaza will cost 26, and Amul T-Special will cost 30.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party won an unprecedented 156 of the state's 182 Assembly seats in December, this is the first price increase for Amul milk in the state. Amul milk prices in Gujarat were last increased by GCMMF in August of last year, by 2 rupees per litre.

The GCMMF increased the price of milk by two rupees per litre throughout the nation on February 3, 2023, with the exception of the state of Gujarat. At the moment, the member unions of the GCMMF are responsible for purchasing an average of 264 lakh litres of milk each and every day from a total of 36 lakh milk producers located in 18,154 villages across the state of Gujarat.

Also, READ: Meet Phani Kishan, IIT-IIM alumnus, employee-turned-co-founder of Rs 87,000 crore firm

After Amul's price increase in the Delhi-NCR area in February, Mother Dairy jumped on board, raising the price of full cream milk and cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in response to higher input costs in December. A spokesperson for Mother Dairy said that the decision was taken due to the consistent increase in the cost of raw materials over the last two months.

(With inputs from PTI)

