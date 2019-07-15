Headlines

Air India links Indore to Dubai with direct flight

From Indore, Air India is operating a 162-seater A320 neo aircraft, which will fly 3 times a week directly to Dubai on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Sameer Dixit

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 10:47 PM IST

Air India today linked Indore with Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing desire for a direct flight to the Gulf from the travel fraternity and tourists.

From Indore, Air India is operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft, which will fly 3 times a week directly to Dubai on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Flight AI903 took wings today from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport at Indore with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function. Shankar Lalwani, MP Indore along with Sumitra Mahajan, former Speaker of Lok Sabha were present on the function.

The flight was flagged off by Mr Lalwani and CMD Air India.

Airline says that the service in the new A320neo aircraft with 150 economy and 12 Business class seats will have attractive fares. Spacious seat pitch in economy class, delicious meals and a huge baggage allowance, make these Air India flights all the more attractive.

Dubai is one of most popular tourist destinations in the world and the biggest city of UAE with well-known cities like Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain all nearby.

Desert safaris, Hop-on bus tours to savour the spirit of Dubai that offers panoramic views of a modern skyline against sandy beaches with the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa; historical souks, Arabian Dhow cruise on the Dubai Creek, forts and palaces along with extensive shopping malls and attractions of a modern throbbing city life.

Air India brings this attractive bouquet that Dubai has to offer to the tourists within easy reach with the commencement of the direct flight from Indore.

